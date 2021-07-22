Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Elastic by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

ESTC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.31. 3,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.89. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

