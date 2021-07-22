Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.36% of Leo Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

