Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of QIAGEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 199.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 29.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,781. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

