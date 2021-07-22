Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,652,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 758,703 shares of company stock worth $185,364,847. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.65. The company had a trading volume of 172,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,822. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.