Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 407,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 311,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,993,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

