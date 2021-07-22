Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases 31,500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 279.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.14. 258,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.85. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 973,985 shares of company stock valued at $222,515,001. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.