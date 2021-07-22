Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases 89,781 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1,267.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 4.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

PEGA traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.51. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.69 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

