Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Anaplan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.54. 20,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

