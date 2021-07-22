Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $188,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 57,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded up $11.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $578.65. 24,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.60 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.00, a PEG ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.