Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 2.11% of Qell Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QELL. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,458,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QELL traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 2,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

