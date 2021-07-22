Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 148,500 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $66,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

OTCMKTS:NRACU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,765. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

