Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 74,656 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,656 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.76. 3,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,910. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.