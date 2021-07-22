Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 566.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.50. 59,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

