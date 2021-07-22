Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 752.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,671,067. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $249.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,427. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

