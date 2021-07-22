Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 17,506 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.09% of New Relic worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.