Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 245,594 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 245,594 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 49.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,563. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

