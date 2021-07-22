Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 574,049 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,049 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 19,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,627. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.