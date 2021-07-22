Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $1.46 Million Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $765,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,117,000.

NASDAQ:NDACU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 4,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,237. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

