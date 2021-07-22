Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $1.47 Million Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of GCACU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,773. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

