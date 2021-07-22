Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,503,000. ViacomCBS makes up about 0.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,673,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.94. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

