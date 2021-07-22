Meme (MEME) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Meme has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $447.12 or 0.01366123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00440142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

