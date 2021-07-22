MenaPay Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $430.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00831192 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

