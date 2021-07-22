Mercer International (MERC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $770.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

