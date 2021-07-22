Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

