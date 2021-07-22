Mercury (MER) Hits Market Capitalization of $650,744.33

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Mercury has a market capitalization of $650,744.33 and $528.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.55 or 1.00231525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

