Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Financial Comparison

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 26.62% 32.03% 20.29% Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meridian Bioscience and Global WholeHealth Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.95%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Global WholeHealth Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.24 $46.19 million $1.07 17.70 Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 140.70 -$4.29 million N/A N/A

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.