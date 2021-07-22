Meridian Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $228.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $117,859.61 and $228.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

