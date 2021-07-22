MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $684,320.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00105979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00141783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,408.50 or 1.00351085 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,850,694,279 coins and its circulating supply is 2,680,800,647 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

