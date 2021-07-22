Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Tops $98.45 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Metal has a market cap of $98.45 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00004701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00083909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00839579 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006370 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

