Metaverse ETP Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $90,891.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.14 or 0.06274763 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00133958 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,695,034 coins and its circulating supply is 78,694,936 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars.

