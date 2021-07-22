Meter Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,845.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $19,845.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

