Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

MEOH opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Methanex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 7.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

