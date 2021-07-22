Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

