Metis Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Metis has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $66,114.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metis has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.93 or 0.00018165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00883139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.