Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$62.40. Metro shares last traded at C$61.44, with a volume of 282,365 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

