Metronome Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00008517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and $58,941.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00142602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.86 or 0.99864959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,237,637 coins and its circulating supply is 11,951,263 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

