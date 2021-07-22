Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,432.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,344.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $853.02 and a 52 week high of $1,463.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

