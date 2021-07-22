MIB Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $272,418.04 and $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,653,851 coins and its circulating supply is 143,351,923 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

