MicroMoney (AMM) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. MicroMoney has a market cap of $143,377.66 and $104,652.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.56 or 0.00859447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

