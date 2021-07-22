Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Janus Henderson Group PLC’s Largest Position

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,914,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 912,637 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.60% of Microsoft worth $10,589,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

