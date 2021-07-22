Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $281.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

