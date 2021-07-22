MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $556.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.79. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
