MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $556.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.79. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $115.87 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

