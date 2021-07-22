Millennium Management LLC Acquires 999,140 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 249.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,140 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.30% of Talend worth $89,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talend by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Talend by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its position in Talend by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend stock remained flat at $$65.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.27. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

