Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,888,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $85,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. 163,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

