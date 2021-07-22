Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $111,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $670.38. 1,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $623.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $472.84 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

