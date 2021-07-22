Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 302.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436,257 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $93,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,673,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,092,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 311,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,993,925. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

