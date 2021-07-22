Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.77% of Curtiss-Wright worth $86,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,349. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

