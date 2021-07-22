Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257,198 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Crown worth $105,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Crown by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,232. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

