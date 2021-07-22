Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2,959.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of MKS Instruments worth $87,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.63. 3,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.97. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

