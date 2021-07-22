Millennium Management LLC Sells 73,149 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.79% of Ashland Global worth $96,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 2,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,991. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.